Today is Friday April 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mississippi Man Sentenced for Classic Toyota Burglary

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 11:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — A Smith County jury sentenced Jeromy Stewart, 38, to two years in state jail for burglarizing Classic Toyota in Tyler. On August 24, 2018, Stewart entered the auto shop and stole various tools. Tyler Police recovered several of the tools from local pawn shops. Officers also found numerous other tools Stewart had stolen during his brief stay in Tyler. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies for theft, burglary and cocaine possession. The jury assessed the maximum jail sentence and a $4,400 fine.

Mississippi Man Sentenced for Classic Toyota Burglary

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 11:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — A Smith County jury sentenced Jeromy Stewart, 38, to two years in state jail for burglarizing Classic Toyota in Tyler. On August 24, 2018, Stewart entered the auto shop and stole various tools. Tyler Police recovered several of the tools from local pawn shops. Officers also found numerous other tools Stewart had stolen during his brief stay in Tyler. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies for theft, burglary and cocaine possession. The jury assessed the maximum jail sentence and a $4,400 fine.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement