TYLER — A Smith County jury sentenced Jeromy Stewart, 38, to two years in state jail for burglarizing Classic Toyota in Tyler. On August 24, 2018, Stewart entered the auto shop and stole various tools. Tyler Police recovered several of the tools from local pawn shops. Officers also found numerous other tools Stewart had stolen during his brief stay in Tyler. He had previously been convicted of multiple felonies for theft, burglary and cocaine possession. The jury assessed the maximum jail sentence and a $4,400 fine.