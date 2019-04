TYLER – A Smith County Jury has found Jessie Liggins, 38, of Arp, guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The jury then sentenced him to life in prison without parole. He was arrested by Smith County sheriff’s deputies last July. Investigators learned the suspect has assaulted the girl, under the age of 14, on various occasions over an 18 month period. The last assault was witnessed by a family member, who report the incident to authorities.