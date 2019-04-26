MicroStockHub/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. economy grew at a 3.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department said Friday. The increase is better than what most economists had expected. Speaking to reporters on his way to a National Rifle Association conference in Indianapolis, President Donald Trump commented on the gross domestic product numbers, saying they were “far higher than even the high expectation.” “The country is doing very well in every respect,” Trump said. “We're just doing well. We're knocking it out of the park.” Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

US economy grew 3.2% in first quarter

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 9:26 am

MicroStockHub/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. economy grew at a 3.2 percent annual rate in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department said Friday.



The increase is better than what most economists had expected.



Speaking to reporters on his way to a National Rifle Association conference in Indianapolis, President Donald Trump commented on the gross domestic product numbers, saying they were “far higher than even the high expectation.”



“The country is doing very well in every respect,” Trump said. “We're just doing well. We're knocking it out of the park.”



