fredrocko/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Ford Motor Co.'s emissions certification process, the company disclosed on Friday. The news about the criminal investigation was revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. In February, Ford disclosed that it would investigate concerns about its internal processes for emissions testing in the U.S. "As previously reported, the company has become aware of a potential concern involving its U.S. emissions certification process. This matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modeling and coastdown testing. We voluntarily disclosed this matter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board on February 18, 2019 and February 21, 2019, respectively," the filing said. Ford said it was "fully cooperating" with all government agencies and the matter is "still in the preliminary stages." "We cannot predict the outcome, and we cannot provide assurance that it will not have a material adverse effect on us," the automaker said in the filing. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Ford discloses DOJ investigation over emissions certifications

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 10:39 am

