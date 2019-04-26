ELYSIAN FIELDS – One person is in custody in connection with a Harrison County shooting caused by an apparent domestic dispute. It happened shortly before 7:15 Friday morning at a store in Elysian Fields. Arrested in Panola County in the shooting was Cortney Tramane Manning, 33, of Marshall. He was arrested on drug and weapons charges out of Harrison County. Injured was Koteshia Endsley, who was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. She had earlier called 911 to report that Manning was following her. Harrison County authorities say the two had had previously dated.