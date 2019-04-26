LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The truck driver suspected of killing four people in a fiery crash near Denver is expected to make his first court appearance on Saturday. Authorities said Friday that Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos of Houston was arrested in Thursday’s rush hour crash on busy Interstate 70 based on interviews and evidence gathered by investigators. He is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide but prosecutors have not filed formal charges against him. Lakewood police spokesman Ty Countryman said there’s no indication the crash was intentional and says Aguilera-Mederos has been cooperative. Jail records don’t indicate if he has a lawyer. Officials say the semi-truck hauling lumber plowed into vehicles on the Interstate, causing a fire so intense that it melted the roadway and metal off of cars.