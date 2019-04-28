

TYLER – We should know this week who will be the next president at Tyler Junior College. The four finalist for the post were hosted last week. Each candidate spent a day participating in a variety of visits, interviews, and forums attended by the TJC Board, community members, faculty and staff. School trustees will meet in a closed session Monday afternoon to deliberate on the new president. The board will meet Wednesday for their regular meeting at which time they are scheduled to announce the sole finalist. A 21-day waiting period will then begin. On May 23, the TJC Board will announce the seventh president of Tyler Junior College, who will take office on July 1.

The four finalists are:

*Dr. Juan E. Mejia, President for Branch Locations and District Provost at Tyler Junior College

*Dr. Robert J. Exley, President of Snead State Community College in Boaz, Alabama

*Dr. Elizabeth U. Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas

*Dr. Deana Sheppard, Vice President of instruction at Lone Star College – CyFair in Cypress, Texas