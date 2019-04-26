SMITH COUNTY – The county commissioners have voted to approve an order authorizing fireworks sales over the Memorial Day holiday period. The sales will run from May 22nd through the 27th. The state legislature previously approved three additional holidays for fireworks sales, as long as county commissioners authorize it. The extra holidays are Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day and Memorial Day. County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said Smith County residents are allowed to pop fireworks throughout the year, and are only restricted on when they can buy them.