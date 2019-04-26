Today is Friday April 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

27 More Cases Tied to Officers in Drug Raid to Be Dismissed

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors said Friday they planned to dismiss 27 pending court cases linked to two Houston police officers who are being investigated following a deadly drug raid in January. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the cases are being dismissed “due to concerns about the credibility” of former officers Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant. The two officers were relieved of duty after the raid on a Houston home that left five officers injured and two residents dead. The officers later retired. All but one of the cases involving a total 25 defendants were for possessing or selling drugs. At least four other cases have already been dismissed.

27 More Cases Tied to Officers in Drug Raid to Be Dismissed

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) – Prosecutors said Friday they planned to dismiss 27 pending court cases linked to two Houston police officers who are being investigated following a deadly drug raid in January. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the cases are being dismissed “due to concerns about the credibility” of former officers Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant. The two officers were relieved of duty after the raid on a Houston home that left five officers injured and two residents dead. The officers later retired. All but one of the cases involving a total 25 defendants were for possessing or selling drugs. At least four other cases have already been dismissed.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement