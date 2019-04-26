Today is Friday April 26, 2019
Southside Bank Earnings

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 4:03 pm
TYLER (AP) – Southside Bancshares Inc. on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.8 million. The Tyler based bank said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 59 cents per share. The holding company for Southside Bank posted revenue of $68.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.9 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Southside Bancshares shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

