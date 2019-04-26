Harvey Weinstein now scheduled to stand trial for rape and sexual assault in September

Posted/updated on: April 26, 2019 at 6:23 pm

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- Harvey Weinstein is now scheduled to stand trial for rape and sexual assault in September, three months later than initially planned.



The judge set a new date of Sept. 9 for a trial that attorneys said is expected to last about a month.



Jury selection is expected to last two weeks.



Judge James Burke indicated he has decided whether to allow testimony from women other than the two whose allegations form the basis of the criminal case. He declined to reveal his decision in open court.



While lawyers argued whether evidence of Weinstein’s alleged prior bad acts can be admitted, Burke ordered the courtroom sealed at the request of both the defense and the prosecutors.



Burke said it was the only way to assure Weinstein’s right to have his criminal trial heard by an impartial jury. He did acknowledge the information would include allegations of rape and sexual assault that were never charged by the DA.



The defense said the damage of unsubstantiated allegations should be kept from an insatiable media.



News organizations including ABC News fought unsuccessfully to keep the courtroom open.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back