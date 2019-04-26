8-year-old boy a ‘hero’ for helping sister escape from backseat of stolen car

Middletown Police Department(MIDDLETOWN, OH) -- Middletown, Ohio, Police are recognizing an 8-year-old who bravely pulled himself and his 10-year-old sister to safety after a man stole his grandmother’s car.



Their grandmother, Nita Coburn, 69, was taking another woman to Atrium Medical Center on Thursday afternoon. The two kids were sitting in the back seat.



A few seconds after Coburn got out of the car to help the woman go to the emergency room, Dalvir Singh, 34, jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with Coburn’s grandchildren still in the back, police said.



The boy opened a door to escape and his sister was about to jump out when Singh grabbed her by the hoodie, according to police.



But her brother pulled her away from Singh, and they both tumbled out of the moving car.



“This little guy is a hero. No question. He pulled his sister out of the car with no concern for his own safety,” Middletown Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw said. “That is incredible at his age.”



Coburn didn’t realize the children were able to escape on the passenger’s side. She chased the car, opening the driver’s door to get control of the car.



Singh slammed the door shut again and locked the door. She hung onto the car, thinking her children were still inside.



The car dragged Coburn until Singh sped up, forcing her to let go.



Officers only identified by their last name, Kirby and Engleka, saw Coburn’s car speeding away nearby.

The two officers stopped and arrested Singh. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping, felony assault, and grand theft.



