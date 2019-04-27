Four injured in shooting at San Diego synagogue, man detained

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2019 at 3:09 pm

ABC News(SAN DIEGO) -- San Diego police have detained a man in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, where at least four people were injured during a Passover celebration.



The four victims were transported to Palomar Medical Center, but the hospital would not confirm the extent of their injuries.



"A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue," the San Diego Sheriff's Office Poway Station tweeted.



The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and asked people to stay away from the area as deputies do their job.

