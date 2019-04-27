Today is Saturday April 27, 2019
LBJ’s Daughters Christen Stealthy Warship Bearing His Name

Posted/updated on: April 27, 2019 at 3:56 pm
BATH, Maine (AP) — Former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughters christened a stealthy warship bearing his name Saturday, smacking Champagne bottles against a metal star symbolizing Texas as a crowd roared in approval. Champagne sprayed into the air when Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson simultaneously smashed their bottles as they stood on the ship’s bow. Afterward, red, white and blue streamers shot skyward. Robb said her Texas-born father would be honored to have his name on the futuristic ship because he always looked to the future. “Daddy would be proud to have a stealthy ship that’s looking forward, not backward at past things that have happened, but forward for the great things” to come, Robb told The Associated Press before Saturday’s ceremony.

BATH, Maine (AP) — Former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughters christened a stealthy warship bearing his name Saturday, smacking Champagne bottles against a metal star symbolizing Texas as a crowd roared in approval. Champagne sprayed into the air when Lynda Bird Johnson Robb and Luci Baines Johnson simultaneously smashed their bottles as they stood on the ship’s bow. Afterward, red, white and blue streamers shot skyward. Robb said her Texas-born father would be honored to have his name on the futuristic ship because he always looked to the future. “Daddy would be proud to have a stealthy ship that’s looking forward, not backward at past things that have happened, but forward for the great things” to come, Robb told The Associated Press before Saturday’s ceremony.

