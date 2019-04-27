GALVESTON (AP) — Fans of a near-century-old concrete ship that has been partly submerged in the Houston Ship Channel since 1922 warn it could be fully underwater in a matter of years. The SS Selma launched from Mobile, Alabama, in June 1919. It was abandoned after hitting a reef near Pelican Island that tore an unrepairable 60-foot hole in its hull, The Galveston County Daily News reported. “It’s deteriorating, deteriorating greatly,” said Ken Cox, the president of the corporation that owns the Selma. “It really, really is in pretty bad shape and could be completely under water within 15 years.” The Selma was declared a Texas archaeological landmark in 1993 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There are no plans in place to arrest the ship’s sinking.