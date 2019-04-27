SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Twins who were sent to separate foster homes at age 14 recently reunited in Springfield after losing touch for 60 years. RoseMarie Henson and Rosalie Turner found their way back to one another this month with the help of family and DNA testing, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Turner’s daughter, Tina Henderson, started looking for her mother’s twin after a family member completed a DNA test through Ancestry.com. Henderson said she and her cousin were eventually able to locate Henson in Springfield. Turner’s daughters eventually drove her through the night from Longview, Texas, to reunite with her sister in Springfield.

Henson said she would pray every day to see her twin before she died. Turner said she prayed for the same thing. The twins plan to celebrate their upcoming June birthday together in Texas. They will be 74.