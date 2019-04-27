CHEROKEE COUNTY — A one vehicle wreck involving a Breckenridge Village van has left one man dead, several injured. According to the Department of Public Safety report, the accident happened around 7:45 Saturday morning on US-69, one mile south of Alto. The driver of the 2003 Ford E350 passenger van, Sylvester Conrod Jr., 55, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene. The van was traveling south on 69 when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a concrete culvert and an electrical pole. A passenger, identified as Grady Marshall, 66, of Tyler, was transported to a Tyler hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twelve other adults were passengers of the van but were not injured.

It’s believed Conrod suffered a medical emergency at the time of the wreck. The group was headed to a Special Olympics event in Lufkin when the crash occurred.