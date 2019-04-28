Bumbling burglars butt-dial 911 on themselves, arrested after high-speed chase in Houston

Posted/updated on: April 28, 2019 at 1:57 pm

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) -- A pair of bumbling burglars were arrested after apparently butt-dialing 911 while fleeing the scene of a burglary at a Best Buy near Houston early Saturday.

The men are alleged to have knocked off a Best Buy in Sugar Land, Texas, at about 3 a.m. While responding to an alarm at the store, dispatch received a 911 call in the area, Houston police said. But instead of a caller, they heard only background noise.

Authorities said they pinged the cellphone, which was coming from a car traveling toward Houston from the suburban electronics store, and took off in pursuit.

"[He] somehow butt-dialed 911, they put it all together, officers were already en route to the alarm call when they got the other 911 call," a communications officer for the Houston Police Department told Houston ABC station KTRK.

The suspects led police on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph, authorities said.

The suspects bailed out of their truck in northeast Houston, but two of the three men were captured, police said. The third remains at large.

Authorities found stolen laptops and other electronics from Best Buy in the suspects' truck.

The same Best Buy in Sugar Land was the scene of a $200,000 robbery in March 2015.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

