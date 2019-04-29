Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- After 19 seasons in the NFL, Sebastian Janikowski is hanging up his cleats. The 41-year-old kicker told ESPN he is retiring from the sport on Sunday. "It was a good run," Janikowski said, adding that his body could no longer take the physical demands of kicking. Janikowski spent the bulk of his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders, who drafted him in 2000. He remained in Oakland until last year, when he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The Polish born kicker ends his career with 1,913 points, 436 made field goals and 542 attempted field goals. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski retiring from NFL after 19 seasons

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2019 at 6:19 am

