TYLER — UT Tyler Police are looking for the suspect accused of domestic violence at an on-campus apartment complex. According to our news partner KETK, Jaquavion Slaton, 20, is accused of physically assaulting, choking and pointing a gun at a woman Sunday afternoon at the Victory Village Apartments. He then fled on foot towards University Boulevard. Police say that Slaton should be considered armed and dangerous and that he has a history of assault. Slaton is described as 5’5″, 150 lbs with short, curly hair. He has a tattoo of a bird on the right side of his neck and was last seen wearing red shorts and a white shirt.