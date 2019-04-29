Saeed Adyani/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Nearly a month after season three of Netflix’s original series Santa Clarita Diet debuted, the streaming service has decided it will also be the last.

The dark comedy stars Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore respectively as suburban real estate agents Joe and Sheila Hammond, whose lives are turned upside down when when she turns into a zombie and starts craving human flesh.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Barrymore said, “I am lucky to have worked alongside Tim Olyphant. It was an honor to get to do something so delightful. Sheila lives forever in me.”

