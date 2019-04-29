33ft/iStock(NEW YORK) — Police are searching for the gunman who shot Corey Ballentine and his college teammate just hours after Ballentine was drafted by the New York Giants.

Ballentine, 23, and his Washburn University teammate, Dwane Simmons, were celebrating Ballentine’s entry into the NFL in a residential neighborhood near campus when the shooting broke out early Sunday morning.

Simmons was shot and died at the scene. Ballentine was wounded in the shooting and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.