Today is Monday April 29, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

New York Giants draft pick shot, college teammate killed

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2019 at 8:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

33ft/iStock(NEW YORK) — Police are searching for the gunman who shot Corey Ballentine and his college teammate just hours after Ballentine was drafted by the New York Giants.

Ballentine, 23, and his Washburn University teammate, Dwane Simmons, were celebrating Ballentine’s entry into the NFL in a residential neighborhood near campus when the shooting broke out early Sunday morning.

Simmons was shot and died at the scene. Ballentine was wounded in the shooting and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

New York Giants draft pick shot, college teammate killed

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2019 at 8:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

33ft/iStock(NEW YORK) — Police are searching for the gunman who shot Corey Ballentine and his college teammate just hours after Ballentine was drafted by the New York Giants.

Ballentine, 23, and his Washburn University teammate, Dwane Simmons, were celebrating Ballentine’s entry into the NFL in a residential neighborhood near campus when the shooting broke out early Sunday morning.

Simmons was shot and died at the scene. Ballentine was wounded in the shooting and rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement