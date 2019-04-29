TYLER – The TSA pre-check mobile enrollment, which was so successful in Tyler in late late January, has returned to the airport. The mobile RV will be at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport through Friday, May 10. It will be located in the back corner of the airport’s long term parking lot. The pre-check is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a quick and efficient screening experience. For travelers who have been pre-checked, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Currently, the pre-check has more than 450 lanes at over 200 U.S. airports, including the Tyler airport.

The pre application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA Pre. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number,” which can be added to a travelers airline profile and reservations and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on more than 50 carriers that currently participate in the program.

You need to go to https://www.identogo.com/precheck to start the application process.