LONGVIEW – A woman has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping of a Kilgore College Rangerette. Nancy Alice Motes, 59, pleaded guilty Monday morning to 2 counts of aggravated kidnapping. She was sentenced to five years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently. In December, 2016, Motes kidnapped Alexa Blair, 19, at gunpoint from Blair’s home on Airline Drive in Longview. She was reportedly choked until she passed out and later was tied up in a storage building in Rusk County. Blair was able to escape and call police. Blair’s mother, Rangerettes Director Dana Blair, was at home at the time of the kidnapping and was tied up by Motes.