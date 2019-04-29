EAST TEXAS – Tuesday is the annual East Texas Giving Day. From 6:00am till midnight, you are invited to join them for the 18 hours of giving to benefit the local nonprofits that make a difference in the area. And besides raising money, is raises awareness for the local nonprofits during the online giving challenge. Last year 158 area nonprofits received over $750,000 in donations. This year, 185 charities and other nonprofits in 32 East Texas counties are participating. Donations start at $10.00. You can go to https://www.easttexasgivingday.org to make a donation.