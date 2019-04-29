Dan MacMedan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar-nominated director John Singleton, best-known for his 1991 movie Boyz n the Hood, will be taken off of life support after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

In a statement from Singleton’s family provided to ABC News on Monday, the family announced its “agonizing decision.”

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today,” the statement reads. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

After listing Singleton’s rise to fame and accomplishments– including giving early roles to the likes of Tupac Shakur, Regina King, Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Ice Cube, Tyrese and Taraji P. Henson — the family also touched on his personal life.

“In his private life, John is a loving and supporting father, son, brother, and friend who believed in higher education, black culture, old school music and the power of film,” the statement reads.

The family also said Singleton “quietly struggled with hypertension,” which affects more than 40% of African-American men and women. The family asks others to “recognize the symptoms by going to Heart.org.”

After thanking “fans, friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and prayers ,” the family added that details about a memorial service will be forthcoming.

As previously reported, Singleton suffered a stroke on April 17. The filmmaker checked himself into a hospital after experiencing pain in his leg, which was triggered by a recent flight from Costa Rica. He was then placed in a medically induced coma.

Singleton’s other films include Baby Boy, Poetic Justice, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Higher Learning.

