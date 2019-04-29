Authorities foil terror plot for multiple targets in Southern California

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2019 at 1:49 pm

Fedorovekb/iStock(LOS ANGELES) -- Federal authorities have foiled a terror plot for multiple targets in Southern California, two federal sources confirmed to ABC News.



The case involves the FBI, Los Angeles Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's office.



The case, currently under seal, includes a charge of domestic terrorism.



A news conference is scheduled in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

