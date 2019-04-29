KILGORE – Some students have won scholarship money at Kilgore College just by playing a game. The “Clash for College” video game tournament, hosted by the KC Gamers Guild, awarded $4,000 in KC scholarships as prizes for the top five winners of the tournament. It was open to KC students and high school juniors and seniors, it featured Overwatch for Xbox in a one-versus-one double-elimination format.

Kilgore College student Ty Engledowl, of Tatum, took home first prize and a $1,500. Brandon Fugler, a senior at Kilgore High School, earned second place and a $1,000 KC scholarship. Receiving $500 KC scholarships were Emmanuel Gonzalez ,who won third place, along a senior at Kilgore High school, with John Galindo-Ingle, a junior at White Oak High School; and Nolan Martin, KC student from Kilgore. Winners of the tournament are also eligible to join KC’s new collegiate eSports team school next year.