HBO/Helen Sloan(LOS ANGELES) — (SPOILERS, DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN SUNDAY NIGHT’S EPISODE)

Now that the Battle of Winterfell is over and the enemy we’ve been hearing about for eight seasons is finally vanquished, don’t think our heroes on Game of Thrones are just going sit around congratulating each other: There’s still work to be done.

In a trailer for this season’s fourth episode, it appears that the action will now shift to King’s Landing, where the forces who teamed up to take down the Night King must now take on the show’s final Big Bad: Queen Cersei Lannister. Those forces, of course, also include her brothers Tyrion and Jaime.

“We have won the great war,” says Daenerys Targaryen. “Now we will win the last war.”

We see scenes of Cersei and Euron Greyjoy looking out over the courtyard of the Red Keep, where her bought-and-paid-for army, the Golden Company, is marching. We see our heroes standing stoically at Winterfell. Dany pets a dragon. Arya kisses someone. A dragon files over a ship. Euron gets on his knees in front of Cersei.

A final shot of Cersei wearing her crown…and we hear Dany say, “We’ll rip her out, root and stem.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday night on HBO.