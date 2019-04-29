Today is Monday April 29, 2019
Austin Police Shoot, Kill Man Suspected of Assaulting Woman

Posted/updated on: April 29, 2019 at 4:33 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Authorities say police in Austin fatally shot a man who threatened to shoot arresting officers after assaulting a woman. Police Chief Brian Manley says officers responding Sunday evening to reports of a fight between the man and woman found the man in woods near the Pennybacker Bridge. The man can be heard on body camera footage telling the officers he has a gun and that he will shoot them. The officers tell him to drop his weapon then open fire. The man was declared dead at a hospital. Manley says the woman is in a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Manley says witnesses saw the couple arguing in a car and that when the woman escaped him, the man chased her and pinned her to the ground. Other drivers rescued her and the man fled.

