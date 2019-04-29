LONGVIEW – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance from the public on a hit and run accident. It happened Sunday night just after 8:20 on Farm Road 2767 near State Highway 31 in Gregg County. Injured was a pedestrian, Bridget Lee Scott, 38, of Longview. She is in critical condition at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler. She was hit by a northbound white pickup, possibly a Chevrolet. Video obtained from a nearby business shows a white pickup truck traveling north about the same time as the accident. The vehicle involved in the accident may have damage to the hood, windshield, front quarter panel or any similar combination. Investigators would like to speak to the driver of the pickup. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview DPS Office at 903-758-1789 and speak to Trooper Rappold or Sergeant Thomas. The department is also asking area collision repair facilities to call if a vehicle with such damage described is brought in for repair. Information may remain anonymous if requested.