“Imagine if you will…” – Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ gets renewed

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2019 at 8:04 am
Photo: Robert Falconer/2019 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — On the heels of its debut earlier this month, CBS All Access has renewed Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot for a second season, it was announced Monday.

The series from the Oscar winning Get Out screenwriter features guest appearances from Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin and Greg Kinnear, among others. 

Peele himself hosts, narrates, and executive produces.

The first season of The Twilight Zone season one is currently streaming on CBS All Access.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

