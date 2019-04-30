Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Turns out the record-breaking debut of Avengers: Endgame made even more money than everyone thought.

The final weekend box office numbers are in, and Endgame actually earned $357.115 million domestically, rather than the $350 million initially reported.

Endgame is also on track for a second record-breaking weekend, with Fandango placing ticket presales at between $180-$200 million. That would break The Force Awakens‘ current record of $149.2 million.

The movie shattered a number of box office records in its debut — among them being the first film in history to top $1 billion in its opening weekend; it made more than $1.2 billion globally.

Domestically, Endgame also posted the largest April opening, spring opening, and PG-13 opening of all time. The old records were held by its predecessor, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is from Marvel Studios and Disney, parent company of ABC News.

