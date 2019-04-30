(NEW YORK) — The nominees for the 73rd annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and once again, Hollywood was well-represented on the Great White Way.
Oscar nominees Annette Bening, Adam Driver, Laurie Metcalf, Bryan Cranston, and Jeff Daniels are among those who were recognized in the leading actor categories.
The musical Hadestown led the pack with 14 nominations; Daniels’ revival of To Kill a Mockingbird came in second with nine nominations.
In other Broadway nods to Hollywood, the musical adaptation of the movie Beetlejuice nabbed eight nods. The stage adaptation of the movie Network, starring Cranston, scored five nominations, and the live-action version of King Kong scored three. A musical based on the classic Dustin Hoffman comedy Tootsie also received several nods.
Pop music was also represented, via The Cher Show — a musical based on the life of Cher — and Ain’t Too Proud, the story of the Motown group The Temptations, both of which received a number of nominations.
James Corden hosts the 2019 Tony Awards live on CBS on June 9; the telecast will be broadcast live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.
Here’s a list of the major nominations:
Best Play
Choir Boy – Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Ferryman – Jez Butterworth
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus – Taylor Mac
Ink – James Graham
What the Constitution Means to Me – Heidi Schreck
Best Musical
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations
Beetlejuice
Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
Best Revival of a Play
Arthur Miller’s All My Sons
The Boys in the Band – Mart Crowley
Burn This
Torch Song – Harvey Fierstein
The Waverly Gallery – Kenneth Lonergan
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Paddy Considine – The Ferryman
Bryan Cranston – Network
Jeff Daniels – To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver – Burn This
Jeremy Pope – Choir Boy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Annette Bening – All My Sons
Laura Donnelly – The Ferryman
Elaine May – The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer – Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf – Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck – What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas – The Prom
Derrick Baskin – Ain’t Too Proud
Alex Brightman – Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno – Oklahoma!
Santino Fontana – Tootsie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Stephanie J. Block – The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen – The Prom
Beth Leavel – The Prom
Eva Noblezada – Hadestown
Kelli O’Hara – Kiss Me, Kate
Best Book of a Musical
Ain’t Too Proud – Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice – Scott Brown and Anthony King
Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom – Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin
Tootsie – Robert Horn
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Bertie Carvel – Ink
Robin De Jesús – The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick – To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz – Burn This
Benjamin Walker – All My Sons
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan – The Ferryman
Celia Keenan-Bolger – To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen – Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White – Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson – King Lear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper – Tootsie
Amber Gray – Hadestown
Sarah Stiles – Tootsie
Ali Stroker – Oklahoma!
Mary Testa – Oklahoma!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Andre De Shields – Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen – Tootsie
Patrick Page – Hadestown
Jeremy Pope – Ain’t Too Proud
Ephraim Sykes – Ain’t Too Proud
Best Direction of a Play
Rupert Goold – Ink
Sam Mendes – The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher – To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove – Network
George C. Wolfe – Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Best Direction of a Musical
Rachel Chavkin – Hadestown
Scott Ellis – Tootsie
Daniel Fish – Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff – Ain’t Too Proud
Casey Nicholaw – The Prom
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Be More Chill – Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice – Eddie Perfect
Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom – Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird – Adam Guettel
Tootsie – David Yazbek
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown – Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle – Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones – Tootsie
David Neumann – Hadestown
Sergio Trujillo – Ain’t Too Proud
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini – Ain’t Too Proud
Peter England – King Kong
Rachel Hauck – Hadestown
Laura Jellinek – Oklahoma!
David Korins – Beetlejuice
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud
