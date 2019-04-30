Jeff Daniels in “To Kill a Mockingbird”/Photo: Julieta Cervantes(NEW YORK) — The nominees for the 73rd annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and once again, Hollywood was well-represented on the Great White Way.

Oscar nominees Annette Bening, Adam Driver, Laurie Metcalf, Bryan Cranston, and Jeff Daniels are among those who were recognized in the leading actor categories.

The musical Hadestown led the pack with 14 nominations; Daniels’ revival of To Kill a Mockingbird came in second with nine nominations.

In other Broadway nods to Hollywood, the musical adaptation of the movie Beetlejuice nabbed eight nods. The stage adaptation of the movie Network, starring Cranston, scored five nominations, and the live-action version of King Kong scored three. A musical based on the classic Dustin Hoffman comedy Tootsie also received several nods.

Pop music was also represented, via The Cher Show — a musical based on the life of Cher — and Ain’t Too Proud, the story of the Motown group The Temptations, both of which received a number of nominations.

James Corden hosts the 2019 Tony Awards live on CBS on June 9; the telecast will be broadcast live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Here’s a list of the major nominations:

Best Play

Choir Boy – Tarell Alvin McCraney

The Ferryman – Jez Butterworth

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus – Taylor Mac

Ink – James Graham

What the Constitution Means to Me – Heidi Schreck

Best Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

Beetlejuice

Hadestown

The Prom

Tootsie

Best Revival of a Musical

Kiss Me, Kate

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Best Revival of a Play

Arthur Miller’s All My Sons

The Boys in the Band – Mart Crowley

Burn This

Torch Song – Harvey Fierstein

The Waverly Gallery – Kenneth Lonergan

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine – The Ferryman

Bryan Cranston – Network

Jeff Daniels – To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Driver – Burn This

Jeremy Pope – Choir Boy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening – All My Sons

Laura Donnelly – The Ferryman

Elaine May – The Waverly Gallery

Janet McTeer – Bernhardt/Hamlet

Laurie Metcalf – Hillary and Clinton

Heidi Schreck – What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas – The Prom

Derrick Baskin – Ain’t Too Proud

Alex Brightman – Beetlejuice

Damon Daunno – Oklahoma!

Santino Fontana – Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block – The Cher Show

Caitlin Kinnunen – The Prom

Beth Leavel – The Prom

Eva Noblezada – Hadestown

Kelli O’Hara – Kiss Me, Kate

Best Book of a Musical

Ain’t Too Proud – Dominique Morisseau

Beetlejuice – Scott Brown and Anthony King

Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom – Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

Tootsie – Robert Horn

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel – Ink

Robin De Jesús – The Boys in the Band

Gideon Glick – To Kill a Mockingbird

Brandon Uranowitz – Burn This

Benjamin Walker – All My Sons

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan – The Ferryman

Celia Keenan-Bolger – To Kill a Mockingbird

Kristine Nielsen – Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Julie White – Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ruth Wilson – King Lear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper – Tootsie

Amber Gray – Hadestown

Sarah Stiles – Tootsie

Ali Stroker – Oklahoma!

Mary Testa – Oklahoma!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Andre De Shields – Hadestown

Andy Grotelueschen – Tootsie

Patrick Page – Hadestown

Jeremy Pope – Ain’t Too Proud

Ephraim Sykes – Ain’t Too Proud

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold – Ink

Sam Mendes – The Ferryman

Bartlett Sher – To Kill a Mockingbird

Ivo van Hove – Network

George C. Wolfe – Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin – Hadestown

Scott Ellis – Tootsie

Daniel Fish – Oklahoma!

Des McAnuff – Ain’t Too Proud

Casey Nicholaw – The Prom

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Be More Chill – Joe Iconis

Beetlejuice – Eddie Perfect

Hadestown – Anaïs Mitchell

The Prom – Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin

To Kill a Mockingbird – Adam Guettel

Tootsie – David Yazbek

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown – Choir Boy

Warren Carlyle – Kiss Me, Kate

Denis Jones – Tootsie

David Neumann – Hadestown

Sergio Trujillo – Ain’t Too Proud

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini – Ain’t Too Proud

Peter England – King Kong

Rachel Hauck – Hadestown

Laura Jellinek – Oklahoma!

David Korins – Beetlejuice

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird

Bunny Christie, Ink

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Jan Versweyveld, Network

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, The Ferryman

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Clint Ramos, Torch Song

Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, Hadestown

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud

