Lionsgate/Photo: Mark Rogers(NEW YORK) — Halle Berry went full action hero in her latest film John Wick 3 and she’s got the battle scars to prove it.

In an interview with Extra, Berry discussed her intense training for the film which left her with three broken ribs.

“Hours and hours of stunt training, it’s gun training, it’s dog training, then it’s just strength training on top of that with my trainer, and it’s watching my diet,” she said. “Dogs,” because her assassin character Sofia runs and guns with a pair of killer German shepherds.



According to Berry, she was focused on training because she wanted to be on the same level as Keanu Reeves, who plays the main character of John Wick, an assassin bent on revenge.

“It was a little terrifying at first because he’s so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him,” Berry says. “I didn’t want to disappoint him.”

She continues, “I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick‘… It’s like a badge of honor for me, we don’t know how it happened… I worked for a little while with broken ribs until I could no longer do it.”

Thankfully, the film’s director Chad Stahelski — a former stuntman and stunt coordinator himself — gave her ample time to get back on her feet.



“He waited for me to heal, when I came back I felt better,” she says.



John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hits theaters on May 17.





