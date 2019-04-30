Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The classic SEGA game Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to the big screen, and none other than Jim Carrey is playing the heavy.

Paramount Pictures revealed the first teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog, which features a CG-version of the speedy blue creature — voiced by Parks and Rec‘s Ben Schwartz — living in the real world.

Sonic is on the run — literally — from Carrey’s Dr. Ivo Robotnik, who wants to capture the rolling blue critter. Sonic then befriends a small town cop played by X-Men movie veteran James Marsden and the unlikely pals team up to stop Robotnik’s efforts to harness Sonic’s massive energy potential and use it to rule the world.

Set to Coolio’s “Gansta’s Paradise” — likely a nod to the era in which Sonic was a video game mainstay — the clip teases outlandish gadgets, Carrey wearing an ever-expanding handlebar mustache, and, as you’d expect, gold rings…so many gold rings.

Produced by Fast and the Furious alum Neal H. Moritz, the effort from Paramount Pictures hits theaters on November 15.

