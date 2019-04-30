Today is Tuesday April 30, 2019
Road Closed at Kilgore College

Posted/updated on: April 30, 2019 at 12:59 pm
KILGORE – Traffic on Business 259 at Kilgore College continues to be rerouted after a weekend accident. The pedestrian bridge at the school was struck last Saturday by an oversized load. The impact caused significant damage to the underside of the bridge. The location could remain closed for several days. The pedestrian walkway is also closed to foot traffic until further notice. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays. TxDOT engineers, along with a Kilgore College consulting engineer, are evaluating the bridge and options for opening the roadway to traffic. Traffic will remain detoured as follows:- BU 259 northbound rerouted to FM 1249 – BU 259 southbound rerouted to Houston St., then SH 135.

KILGORE – Traffic on Business 259 at Kilgore College continues to be rerouted after a weekend accident. The pedestrian bridge at the school was struck last Saturday by an oversized load. The impact caused significant damage to the underside of the bridge. The location could remain closed for several days. The pedestrian walkway is also closed to foot traffic until further notice. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays. TxDOT engineers, along with a Kilgore College consulting engineer, are evaluating the bridge and options for opening the roadway to traffic. Traffic will remain detoured as follows:- BU 259 northbound rerouted to FM 1249 – BU 259 southbound rerouted to Houston St., then SH 135.

