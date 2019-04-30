Marine Corps reservist under investigation for photo of boots forming a swastika

iStock/mj0007(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) -- A Marine Corps reservist is under investigation for posting a photo on Instagram that showed four pairs of boots in the shape of a swastika.



"We can confirm that Pfc. Anthony D. Schroader is a member of the Selected Marine Corps Reserve and is assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve located in West Palm Beach, Florida," Marine Forces Reserve confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.



Schroader allegedly sent the photo to Marine veteran Maximilian Uriarte last week, asking him to post it on the social media pages for "Terminal Lance," a popular comic series by Uriarte about the Marine Corps.



Instead, Uriate tweeted the photo to Marine Corps officials, asking them to investigate. He then deleted the tweet after he got confirmation from the Corps that they would look into the photo, according to Task & Purpose which first reported the story.



"There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps," Marine Forces Reserve said. "The Terminal Lance tweet featuring derogatory behavior by Marines is currently being investigated and any further comment would be premature."



Schroader joined the Marine Forces Reserve last July and graduated from boot camp in January. He arrived at his first assignment in West Palm Beach on Friday, the same day he allegedly sent the photo to Uriarte.



The Marine Forces Reserve could not identify the other individuals with boots in the photo due to the ongoing investigation.



