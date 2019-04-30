TYLER – A court reporter has been honored for her 25 years of service to Smith County. Kim Christopher was honored at Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. She was the first African American woman to be hired as a Smith County court reporter. She has worked for numerous judges over the years. She served as a roving reporter, working in a different court each day or for weeks at a time. She has also taken the record for grand jury proceedings. She is currently the court reporter for County Court-at-Law Judge Jason Ellis.