Julianna Margulies stayed up to watch the episode despite her early morning call time at Good Morning America on Monday and for her, it was worth it.

“I have to say, I know a lot of people are sad about the ending and I’m sad it ended, but I thought it was fantastic,” she tells ABC Radio. “I loved it. I loved the ending. I thought that’s exactly right, that’s how it should end.”

The self-proclaimed “geeky fan” was particularly excited to get to work with Liam Cunningham — who plays Ser Davos on GoT — on the upcoming mini-series The Hot Zone. She says her husband, who introduced her to the show in the first place, has never been more impressed with her job.

“So my husband led me through the journey of Game of Thrones and actually I think of everything I’ve ever done, being able to work opposite Liam Cunningham was the biggest feather in my cap for my husband,” she says.

The Hot Zone debuts on NatGeo on May 27.

