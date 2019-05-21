Today is Tuesday May 21, 2019
An Arrest in a Smith County Shooting

Posted/updated on: May 20, 2019 at 4:38 pm
CHAPEL HILL – One person has been injured and one arrested in a Smith County shooting. It happened around 5:00 Monday morning on Highway 64 East in the Chapel Hill area. Demmond McGowen, 27, of Lindale, was taken to a Tyler hospital by private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg. A witnesses identified the shooter as Brenton Taylor, 33. It was his home where the shooting occurred. Investigators obtained arrest warrants on Taylor for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. He is now in the Smith County Jail under bonds totaling $200,000.

