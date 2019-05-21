AUSTIN (AP) – A bill pushed by Texas Republicans after the city of San Antonio blocked a proposed Chick-fil-A airport location has advanced over sometimes tearful opposition from LGBT lawmakers. Monday’s key vote in the Texas House reignited tensions over what Republicans call religious freedom issues with just one week before the GOP-controlled Legislature is set to adjourn until 2021. In March, the San Antonio City Council voted to deny Chick-fil-A an airport location over the fast-food chain owners’ record on LGBT issues. Republican lawmakers responded with a measure that would ban local governments from taking “adverse action” against an individual or business based on affiliations or contributions to a religious organization. Democrats say the bill invites discrimination. The measure needs one more Senate vote before moving to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.