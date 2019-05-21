Today is Tuesday May 21, 2019
TYLER — Tyler police are searching for a gunman following a shooting in North Tyler Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, officers were called to the Liberty Arms Apartments on North Broadway Avenue around 7:30 a.m. A woman was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a Tyler hospital. Her condition is not known. Police said they know the identity of the suspected gunman but are not releasing his name at this time. Officials believe the shooting stems from a domestic disturbance and said the suspect and the victim know each other.

Gunman Sought following Domestic Disturbance

Posted/updated on: May 21, 2019 at 9:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

