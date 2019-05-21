LONGVIEW – A rabid bat has turned up in Longview. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center says in a Face Book posting, the animal was found in a home last Thursday. It was sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin, where it was confirmed that it had rabies. There was no contact with any people at the house and both of their dogs are vaccinated. They remind you not to touch or handle any wild animals, especially those that appear sick or injured. In our area, bats, skunks, and raccoons are the most common carriers of the rabies virus but caution should be used with any wild animal.