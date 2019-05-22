HENDERSON — Henderson police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that injured one man on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, officers were called to a home on West Lake Drive and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim has not been identified. Witnesses told officials at least two people wearing masks and armed with guns approached the house from a car parked nearby. Authorities seized drugs and an undetermined amount of money from the location. Additional details were not available.