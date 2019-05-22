Today is Wednesday May 22, 2019
Southwest Airlines Mechanics Approve Contract, 20% Raise

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise. Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they’d reached a tentative deal. The agreement, which also calls for $160 million in bonuses, comes after six years of negotiations. Union officials say 94% of workers voted in favor of the proposal. A Southwest statement says the new contract will become amendable in April 2024.

