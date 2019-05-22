iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Former MLB pitcher David Cone was known as one of the most impassioned and intelligent players of his era. The architect of one of the greatest games ever pitched, Cone's reputation as a pitcher has followed him into the broadcast booth, where he serves as a television analyst for Yankee games. Cone and fellow YES Network baseball analyst Jack Curry have teamed up write a new book, Full Count: The Education of a Pitcher. In a conversation with ABC News, Cone and Curry discuss their book and offer their thoughts on the current state of the New York Yankees. "Not only did he end up taking me on a pitching journey--he gets personal in this book... a lot of emotion," Curry says, as he reflects on their decision to write the book together. "I was always fascinated by how fascinated David was with pitching... I loved his creativity on the mound." For Cone, he wanted "someone you really trust [to tell these stories], and Jack was that guy for me." He describes how both his journey through the minor leagues and his upbringing made him a better Major League pitcher, highlighting his father’s impact: "He was tough on me, and I was headstrong and stubborn, and it did make me tougher. He'd kick me out of practice and I'd stomp off, throw a fit, and he'd have a talk with me later on. It took a while for me to realize how I was coming off... A lot of [those] insecurities I went through and anxiety I went through as a pitcher was something that was taboo to talk about, but it's also something that drives you." Curry and Cone reveal exactly what Cone was thinking during the most intense moments of his professional career, as well as others of which he is not as proud. Cone says he sees that same passion he pitched with on the current New York Yankees team, who have competed in the American League East all season despite a slew of early injuries. “Youth energizes the fan base,” Cone says, referring to some of the Yankees young, unexpected heroes like Domingo German and Gio Urshela. “As each day goes by and they keep producing, you get more excited about it.” Curry says the team’s success is completely shocking, and with their start, believes they should be able to compete for a postseason berth. He does concede, however, “Some of those young contributors may be sent down [to the minor leagues]” once injured stars like Aaron Judge return. The authors say they hope Full Count teaches readers about David Cone's approach to pitching and how the five-time World Champion pitched with passion and intensity in every start he made. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Star pitcher David Cone discusses new book, New York Yankees

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2019 at 11:56 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- Former MLB pitcher David Cone was known as one of the most impassioned and intelligent players of his era. The architect of one of the greatest games ever pitched, Cone's reputation as a pitcher has followed him into the broadcast booth, where he serves as a television analyst for Yankee games.



Cone and fellow YES Network baseball analyst Jack Curry have teamed up write a new book, Full Count: The Education of a Pitcher. In a conversation with ABC News, Cone and Curry discuss their book and offer their thoughts on the current state of the New York Yankees.



"Not only did he end up taking me on a pitching journey--he gets personal in this book... a lot of emotion," Curry says, as he reflects on their decision to write the book together. "I was always fascinated by how fascinated David was with pitching... I loved his creativity on the mound."



For Cone, he wanted "someone you really trust [to tell these stories], and Jack was that guy for me."



He describes how both his journey through the minor leagues and his upbringing made him a better Major League pitcher, highlighting his father’s impact:



"He was tough on me, and I was headstrong and stubborn, and it did make me tougher. He'd kick me out of practice and I'd stomp off, throw a fit, and he'd have a talk with me later on. It took a while for me to realize how I was coming off... A lot of [those] insecurities I went through and anxiety I went through as a pitcher was something that was taboo to talk about, but it's also something that drives you."



Curry and Cone reveal exactly what Cone was thinking during the most intense moments of his professional career, as well as others of which he is not as proud.



Cone says he sees that same passion he pitched with on the current New York Yankees team, who have competed in the American League East all season despite a slew of early injuries.



“Youth energizes the fan base,” Cone says, referring to some of the Yankees young, unexpected heroes like Domingo German and Gio Urshela. “As each day goes by and they keep producing, you get more excited about it.”



Curry says the team’s success is completely shocking, and with their start, believes they should be able to compete for a postseason berth. He does concede, however, “Some of those young contributors may be sent down [to the minor leagues]” once injured stars like Aaron Judge return.



The authors say they hope Full Count teaches readers about David Cone's approach to pitching and how the five-time World Champion pitched with passion and intensity in every start he made.



