TYLER – A Smith County jury has sentenced an Upshur County man to prison for trying to run over his ex-girlfriend. Charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Clinton Ryan Ward, 41, of Big Sandy, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Last August, Ward stole his mother’s pickup and drove to Tyler. He is said to have driven dangerously around a neighborhood near Tyler Junior College. Before running into a retaining wall, he twice tried to run over his ex-girlfriend. He then held a large stone over her head. The woman’s son then tackled him and held him down until the police arrived.