Graduation Ceremonies in Tyler

Posted/updated on: May 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm
TYLER – It is time for some Tyler school students to reap a benefit of their high school studies. Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin on Thursday. Early College High School students will graduate Thursday evening at 6:00 at Caldwell Auditorium. Robert E. Lee High School graduates get their diplomas Friday night at 8:00 at CHRISTUS Trinity Frances Rose Stadium. The following night at 8:00, at the stadium, it will be commencement exercises for John Tyler High School students. RISE Academy students will graduate next Tuesday night at 6:00 at Caldwell Auditorium. The Lee and John Tyler ceremonies will also air live on TISD-TV Channel 19 and the district website.

