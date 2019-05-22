Test driving and reviewing cars and trucks can sometimes be harder than it sounds. Sure, I get a great new car to drive each week, but how can you duplicate real world situations? For instance, monsoonal rain or freezing conditions are two great types of weather to test the true nature of a car’s real world performance.

My car last week was another Lexus, the ES 350 F-Sport to be exact. When Lexus delivered it, the weather was beautiful, allowing God and everyone to see how truly bright the color blue can be. I’ve always marveled at the mature color palate that Lexus employs. Not this car the 2019 ES350 F-Sport was delivered in ULTRASONIC BLUE MICA. If the sun were blue it wouldn’t be this bright, but I loved it. The color fits the fun, easy going nature of the ES350 and paired with the dark red, almost burgundy interior the ES350 is a looker.





Well, good looks are not the only strength of the ES350. The car is incredibly road capable. Here in East and Central Texas we have had one of the wettest years I can remember. For Mother’s Day I wanted to surprise my kid’s grandma with a visit. There was what looked to be a stroke of luck that weekend with the never-ending storm train. The sky was as blue as the car when we headed south. Twenty minutes later the blue sky turned to gray and the pouring rain resumed. We were headed from Tyler to San Antonio, which any good Texan knows should be about a 4.5 to 5-hour drive. On this day it took almost eight hours. Stopped traffic and flooded streets and the ever growing, Austin City Limits made for what should have been a challenging driving experience. It was about an hour into the trip when I realized just how special the ES350 is.

The sure-footed ES350 literally made the trip palatable. Whether we were making up for lost time at speeds slightly above the posted limit or at a standstill the ES350’s cockpit was impressively comfortable. The heated and cooled seats and 2-way adjustable lumbar support helped this 52-year-old drive in complete comfort. The automatic lights controlling the bright and dim allowed me to see very well in limited vision situations and Smart Stop technology worked its magic in the less than desirable real-life driving conditions.

My temper was controlled by my smart phone offering my best Foo Fighter playlist to the 10-speaker Lexus premium sound system. It’s weird to say, but angry music relaxes me and the louder and angrier the better. Apple I-Play works flawlessly in the ES350, allowing me to focus my energy on the road conditions instead of the infotainment systems.

Although the ES350 is FWD instead of AWD I found it to be incredibly sure-footed in horrible conditions. Sometimes when driving in pouring rain a car can slip and slide as it crosses puddles in the highway. Not so much with the ES350. Even under acceleration or hard braking the tires were firmly attached to the asphalt.

The F-Sport package is largely dressing and suspension upgrades but in Sport-Plus mode you can definitely feel the 302HP of the 3.5 V-6. On the return trip we chose the turnpike versus I-35. By the way the I in I-35 should stand for insufferable. The speed limit on the turnpike is posted as 80MPH but traffic flows about 90MPH. The ES350 was as comfortable at speed as Howard Stern is reminiscing about Dial-A-Date. The Dynamic Radar Cruise Control makes sure to keep you a safe distance away from the slower drivers.

The return trip offered skies as blue as the ES350 itself. Now with the sunroof open, rolling down the turnpike, I was able to really relax and enjoy the rest of the trip. Next to seeing Mom, the 2019 Lexus ES-350 was the only highlight to the thirty-four hours of hell that was Mother’s Day weekend.

Life is all about balance. And the ES350 is one of the most balanced, effortless, and comfortable road cars I’ve tested to date.

Prices start at $44,035.00 and can reach $52,000.00 as tested.